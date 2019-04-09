Lilith Games, behind 2017 hit A Robots Tale, release AFK Arena on mobile

Lilith Games releases AFK Arena, a free-to-play idle battler with a large roster of original heroes, drawn in a beautiful art-style. The game encourages players to team up with each other and form guilds, as players battle evil forces in the game’s story as well as compete against fellow players in ranked competition. AFK is designed to reward players for having the app installed, payers can get EXP and gems to use when they log back in, as their heroes never rest in their fight against evil.

