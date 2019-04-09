Dr. Ish Major Endorses Key of Life Medical and Health App

Fleming Island, Florida – Renowned physician and WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp host, Dr. Ish Major endorsed medical and health app, Key of Life on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook this week. The relationship doctor boosted about the app’s capability of improving relations between loved ones by taking care of health issues first.

“Taking care of yourself and your health is important,” tweeted Major. “I recommend @KeyofLifeApp1 to keep your medical records organized.”

Key of Life functions as database for an individual’s medical records. The easy-to-use app allows medical record access to loved ones, caretakers, first responders, or anyone the user chooses. It can be utilized as an organizational tool for parents to store, update and share their children’s medical history.

“We’re very grateful for Dr. Ish Major’s kind words about our app,” said Chad Anfinson, Key of Life founder. “And we look forward to Key of Life making medical records organization much easier for people across the country.”

Key of Life founder, Chad Anfinson realized the need for Key of Life app when he became the primary caretaker for his aging father. He struggled to keep his father’s medical records conveniently accessible and organized. The innovation behind this app is a merging of technology and a need to provide attentive care for loved ones.

Dr. Ish Major has spent over 15 years demystifying the male psyche and helping men and women navigate their way through the dating jungle. Educated at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Dr. Ish is a board-certified psychiatrist who specializes in women, children and families and all things dating, mating and relating. Dr. Ish was named to the prestigious list of America’s Top Psychiatrists for the last 3 years and is recognized by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals as one of Leading Physicians of the World.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 37.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Key Of Life 1.3 is Free (With App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Entertainment category. An Android version is also available on Google Play. For more information, visit Key of Life App online.

Founded by Chad Anfinson, a healthcare executive in Fleming Island, Florida, Key of Life App, LLC is the newest global leader in medical mobile applications. The company specializes in providing users with a medical records storage option that can be shared with anyone. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2013 Key of Life App, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

