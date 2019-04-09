Dr. Ish Major Endorses Key of Life Medical and Health App

Renowned physician and WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp host, Dr. Ish Major endorses Key of Life, a comprehensive medical record-keeping app for patients and their families. Key Of Life was specifically developed to provide patients with a medical records storage option that can be shared with anyone. Users can maintain, record, track, and update their medical information, and share their records with family, loved ones, physicians, specialists, first responders, or anyone else of their choosing.

