ConnectSocial Inc., releases ConnectSocial: Secure Network 3.0, an important update to the company’s popular viral social app for iOS and Android. Connectsocial is a premium social network that enables users to connect and interact in a secure manner. Version 3.0 introduces free audio and video calling to facilitate better networking between people. The feature enables users to make high-quality audio and HD video calls to others in their network, free of cost, without any fear of eavesdropping.
ConnectSocial Users Can Now Make Free Audio/Video Calls Across the World
