BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Reduces Security Woes on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.6, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. BatchOutput automates printing and exporting of multiple spreadsheets to PDF and allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel. The app offers PDF security, image compression, variable file names and other options. The new version reduces the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave.

