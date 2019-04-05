DEVONthink 2.11.3 adds MultiMarkdown 6, CriticMarkup, and more

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies today releases DEVONthink 2.11.3 for Mac. The popular smart document and information manager receives support for MultiMarkdown 6 and better bookmark handling. Email import is faster and more compatible to Apple Mail on macOS Mojave, the overall performance has been enhanced, and some bugs have been fixed. The update for all three editions is free and recommended for all users.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. DEVONnote is DEVONthink’s little sibling with a reduced feature set targeted at users with notetaking-centric needs.

Sophisticated organization tools, AI-based techniques that handle even the largest collections, and numerous integration options make DEVONthink the work environment of choice for researchers, lawyers, and educators. With its fast, reliable, and secure synchronization users keep their data available on all their Macs. DEVONthink To Go for iPad and iPhone completes the DEVONthink ecosystem.

* Keep your data together in one place

* Scan your paper, archive your email

* Let artificial intelligence help you file your data

* Sync your data to all your devices, fast and secure

* Share your data with anyone, whether they use Mac or PC

New in DEVONthink 2.11.3:

Version 2.11.3 updates DEVONthink’s support for the popular markup processor MultiMarkdown to version 6 with many syntax and parsing enhancements. It also adds the CriticMarkup syntax. Further, DEVONthink 2.11.3 improves zooming Markdown documents and formatted notes, adds automatic spelling correction to HTML-based documents, and detects WikiLinks based on names and aliases up to 70 times faster.

The update creates new bookmarks defaulting to *https:* and improves the automatic naming of captured bookmarks. Email archiving is faster and more reliable, the Apple Mail plugin no longer requires full disk access on macOS Mojave, and email messages look better in their alternative representation, especially with narrow or wide windows. It’s now also possible to choose custom encodings for email.

On the sync side, DEVONthink 2.11.3 improves the reliability of Bonjour connections, handling of pending items, and the overall sync performance. Indexed files with the same modification date are no longer unnecessarily downloaded while importing and merging databases.

Finally, other improvements in DEVONthink 2.11.3 include more reliable detection of column headers in imported CSV and TSV files, better truncating very long document names, and an improved German localization. A new menu command gives customers quick access to their customer account login on the recently relaunched DEVONtechnologies website.

The updates for all editions of DEVONthink are free for existings users and highly recommended.

System requirements:

* OS X Mavericks or later

Availability and Pricing:

All editions can be downloaded from DEVONtechnologies online and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal is also available in the App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased together DEVONagent for attractive combo prices on the DEVONtechnologies website.

* DEVONthink Pro Office: US $149.95

* DEVONthink Pro: US $79.95

* DEVONthink Personal: US $49.95 (App Store: $49.99)

More information:

Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Boehnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in his blog Devonian Times.

DEVONthink 2.11.3

Purchase and Download from Mac App Store

More Information

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



