DEVONthink 2.11.3 adds MultiMarkdown 6, CriticMarkup, and more

Longtime Idaho-based developer, DEVONtechnologies today releases DEVONthink 2.11.3 for Mac. DEVONthink saves all your documents, keeps them organized, and recalls them whenever you need them. The popular smart document and information manager receives support for MultiMarkdown 6 and better bookmark handling. Email import is faster and more compatible to Apple Mail on macOS Mojave, the overall performance has been enhanced, and some bugs have been fixed.

