HoudahSpot 5.0 – Major Upgrade to File Search and Organization for Mac

Houdah Software announces the availability of HoudahSpot 5.0. HoudahSpot is a file search tool that helps Mac users organize files and finds these if they did not. HoudahSpot combines fast and precise file search with a customizable results display and previews. It makes it easy to find the right document, email message, photo, or video file. Version 5.0 brings many new features and enhancements to streamline the search workflow and make working with files faster.

