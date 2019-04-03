Innovative Penquills iOS App with Handwriting Recognition Now Available

Penquills announces the immediate availability of the Penquills iOS application, an advanced note-taking iOS app with state-of-the-art handwriting recognition. Penquills makes digital note-taking as easy as writing on paper. The app allows users to take notes by hand, and these notes are converted into digital text for natural, intelligent note-taking. Users can even write in their own handwriting and have it converted to text in any iOS app that allows text input

