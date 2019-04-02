Pixelmator Team announces AI-powered Pixelmator Photo coming April 9th

The Pixelmator Team today announced its latest app, the AI-powered Pixelmator Photo, will be released on April 9th and is now available for pre-order from the App Store with a 20% discount off its launch price. Pixelmator Photo gives photographers all the tools they need to edit photos on iPad – a collection of nondestructive, desktop-class color adjustments, AI that enhances photographs like a pro photographer, full RAW support, a magical Repair tool to remove unwanted objects, and more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



