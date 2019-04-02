Granny Invader Offers Augmented Reality Arcade Challenge for iOS Gamers

Manila, Philippines – Independent development team, Appkoji is proud to announce the upcoming release of Granny Invader 1.1, their challenging Augmented Reality shooter game for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. Crazy grannies from another dimension are invading our world, and it’s up to the player to stop them before they rule the Earth. Gamers will face over 25 waves of grannies who hide, spin, and throw fireballs.

Players will need quick reflexes as they dodge fireballs and shoot these crazed grannies, preventing them from ruling our dimension. iOS gamers will fight their way through more than 25 waves of grannies, only to find that at the end of some levels they will be required to face various “boss” grannies.

“I’ve always been a fan of arcade shooter games, and once I saw what Apple’s iOS 12 brought to the game development world with their ARKit for Augmented Reality, I knew I had to create a game that would use the new technology,” enthuses game developer Koji Murata. “Granny Invader is the result of my hard work. Using the motion detecting and AR abilities of their iPhone, players can battle the grannies in any location in the real world around them!”

Granny Invader Features include:

* Colorful Augmented Reality game mixing crisp graphics with real world locations

* Simple one handed controls allow players to tap anywhere to shoot

* Invading grannies with different abilities

* 25+ challenging stages

* Challenging boss stages force players to move around

* An exciting and thrilling gaming experience

* Premium app – no ads or in-app purchases

Granny Invader contains beautiful yet challenging stages full of excitement, challenges, thrills, and wonder. The immersive Augmented Reality experience mixes colorful fractal graphics with the real world objects in your immediate area.

The grannies will ambush players from behind fractal structures, quickly shooting giant fireballs, which the player must dodge while they fire back. Many of the grannies have special abilities, which the player must learn to deal with.

Finally, after battling through more than 25 challenging stages comes the ultimate challenges, the Boss Grannies! These challenging boss stages force players to move as they shoot. But they have to be careful, as the grannies are tracking their movements!

“The Grannies have gone crazy and invaded our dimension, and only you can stop them,” says Koji. “The world needs your help in saving the world from the Granny Invaders! Wipe them out and live another day! Fail, and the crazy grannies will take over our dimension!”

The concept of Granny Invader was formed while working with ARKit’s plane detection. Developer Koji believes he can safely say his is the first ARKit-based game that features invading Grannies. All indications are that he is correct. The game allows any surface to become a galactic battleground, making it possible to battle no matter the location.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 12.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 60.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Granny Invader 1.1 is only $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is currently available for pre-order worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Review copies are available upon request to qualified journalists. The game will be available in the App Store on May 1, 2019.

Appkoji was founded in Manila, Philippines by two Japanese technology lovers; Hideki Murata and Koji Murata. Koji focuses on creating app concepts and development, while Hideki focuses on marketing stuff. Since they both love technologies, they’re always thinking how to implement the latest technology available on iOS. Copyright (C) 2019 Appkoji. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

