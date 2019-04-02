Manila-based indie development team Appkoji announces the upcoming release of Granny Invader 1.1, their exciting Augmented Reality game for iOS devices. Granny Invader uses iOS 12 ARKit technology to offer an unusual gaming challenge. Gamers must protect the Earth from crazy invading grannies from another dimension. The invading grannies will hide, spin, and throw fireballs. It’s up to the player to dodge the fireballs and shoot back at the crazy grannies.
Granny Invader Offers Augmented Reality Arcade Challenge for iOS Gamers
Manila-based indie development team Appkoji announces the upcoming release of Granny Invader 1.1, their exciting Augmented Reality game for iOS devices. Granny Invader uses iOS 12 ARKit technology to offer an unusual gaming challenge. Gamers must protect the Earth from crazy invading grannies from another dimension. The invading grannies will hide, spin, and throw fireballs. It’s up to the player to dodge the fireballs and shoot back at the crazy grannies.