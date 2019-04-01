WidsMob announces WidsMob PhotoVault, their photo vault program for Mac. WidsMob PhotoVault offers different security levels to encrypt and hide photos. All photos are locked up and protected with password protection. It custom slideshows with loop and duration automatically. The Best and Most Private Photo app to Lock Up All Secret Photos on Mac.
WidsMob PhotoVault Keeps All Secret Photos Locked Up
