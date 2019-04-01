Text Recognition in Genius Scan takes mobile scanning to the next level

The Grizzly Labs releases Genius Scan 5.2 for iOS, a major update to the popular mobile scanning app. With Genius Scan, effortlessly scan your documents on-the-go & export them as JPEG or multi-page PDF files. The app includes smart page detection, perspective correction & image enhancement. The batch scanning lets you scan dozens of pages in a matter of seconds. Version 5.2 introduces Text Recognition, enabling a new set of features such as creating searchable PDFs or scanning business cards.

