AlphaDigits Top Rated Mobile Apps March 2019

Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits has named top rated applications for March 2019. Candy Words is a mix of a wordscape game and Candy Crush. Dragon Ace Casino Baccarat offers new gaming experience. The Gaminator app is constituted from a multitude of slot games. My World AR is an Augmented Reality social media app. Tic Tac Toe Trio is a Free multiplayer puzzle game with good gameplay with attractive design.

