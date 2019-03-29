CS Odessa announces the newest addition to ConceptDraw Solutions. Health Informatics Solution provides the ConceptDraw DIAGRAM with new capabilities in a field of medical workflow tasks management and healthcare information documenting. The Health Informatics Solution free add-on for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM makes documenting medical workflow easy for professionals of any drawing level.
New Health Informatics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM
