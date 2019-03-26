WaterField Unveils iPad Mini Travel Case in New High-Performance Textile

WaterField Designs introduces the iPad Mini Travel Case, a protective organizational sleeve for the iPad mini 5, Apple Pencil, and accessories. In a distinctive high-performance Italian textile and ultra-plush padding, the iPad mini case maintains the slim, lightweight appeal of Apple’s new iPad mini and keeps it secure and handy for students, professionals, and travelers. This case features Gold-lined front pocket that holds charger, AirPods or earbuds, and other small accessories.

