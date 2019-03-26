BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput DOC 2.5.9, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Word. The only Word output automation tool on the Mac market, BatchOutput automates printing and exporting of multiple Office documents to PDF. The software offers batch printing, PDF security, variable file names, export as single pages, and more. The new version reduces the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave.

