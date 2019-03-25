WaterField Unveils iPad Mini Travel Case in New High-Performance Textile

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, an innovative San-Francisco designer and manufacturer of handcrafted bags and cases for digital gear, unveils the iPad Mini Travel Case. The new custom-fitted iPad mini case organizes and safeguards the iPad mini 5, Apple Pencil 2, charger, and AirPods in a high-tech, water-resistant Italian textile or in ballistic nylon, each lined with ultra-plush padding. Its agile, high-performance materials and compact portability make the new iPad mini case effective for students and creatives, air travelers and sightseers, or just about any type of professional on the go.

“With the iPad mini’s improved Wi-Fi and camera, we think you will be inclined to take it along when you travel,” said company owner Gary Waterfield, “so we designed a case that would carry both the tablet and its essential accessories. We imported a new, highly-durable, colorful Italian textile with a professional appearance that keeps the case lightweight and slim like the iPad itself. You can easily slide the iPad mini Travel Case into a work or travel bag, or into the airline seat-back pocket on long flights.”

iPad mini Travel Case highlights:

* Tablet compartment lined with ultra-soft, plush padding that protects the iPad screen

* Apple Pencil 2 slot strategically positioned for maximal protection and ease of access

* Gold-lined (for easy visibility) front pocket holds charger, AirPods or earbuds, and other small accessories

* Available in a blue, coffee or red lightweight, water-resistant, and finely-textured Italian textile with a sheen that adds sophistication and color depth, or in 1015 denier black ballistic nylon

* Leather grab tab; also useful for attaching carabiner or key hook

* YKK self-locking zippers

* Custom-fitted for 2019 Apple iPad mini 5 with the Apple Smart Cover

The iPad Mini Travel Case meets the needs of a wide range of users: creatives and students who rely on the Apple Pencil 2 to sketch or to interact with iPad apps, sightseers who snap iPad photos and duck into cafes to check city guides on free Wi-Fi, and air travelers who would be lost on long flights without their iPad mini loaded with movies and other content.

The new Travel Case pairs well with Waterfield’s lean messenger bags, backpacks, and travel bags including the Bolt Crossbody, Vitesse Messenger, new Sutter Slim Backpack, and Air Porter Carry-on. WaterField’s hot-selling Sutter Tech Sling Pouch, a modern version of the popular waist pack, is another ideal case for toting the new Apple iPad mini. All WaterField bags and cases are handmade in the company’s San Francisco sewing studio.

Dimensions and weight:

* 8.87 x 6.37 x 1.25 inches; 4.5 oz.

Pricing and Availability

The Gear Pouch is priced at only $59 (USD). Colors and Materials: Blue, Coffee or Red Italian Forza water-resistant textile; Black Ballistic Nylon. Shipping now. For more information, please contact Heidi Marzke.

WaterField Designs

iPad mini Travel Case

YouTube Video (Demo)

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story.” WaterField Designs, Sutter Sling Pouch, Muzetto, Bolt Crossbody, Staad Backpack, Vitesse Messenger, and SFBags are trademarks of WaterField Designs (C) 1998-2019. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

