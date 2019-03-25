Shopping Guru 1.0 introduced for iOS – Plan, Shop and Save with Amazon

Lexington, Massachusetts – Lexington, Massachusetts – Cloud Nine Apps, LLC. is proud to announce the release of Shopping Guru 1.0, a free iOS app to plan, shop and save with Amazon with a novel approach. The app makes it easy to make a goal driven purchases by organizing these into projects. Choose from built-in templates to create projects or start from scratch. With several useful features like price drop alerts, managing ad hoc items purchases, a savings dashboard, Shopping Guru is a perfect shopping companion.

Online shopping has been popular for many years now. It is fast and convenient with lots of choices. But, have you ever wondered what all should you buy for a given goal? What would be the total budget? Let’s say you are looking to set up a cool home theater. But, you just do not know what all would be needed? Or that vegetable garden you always wanted. How do you go about it?

Shopping Guru takes the guesswork out and makes it easy to plan your purchases as projects by choosing from several out-of-the-box templates. Think of a template as a guide for items you should buy. For example, if you are looking to set up a home theater, just choose the Home Theater Setup template. Likewise, if you were always wanting to set up a vegetable garden, but did not have the time to research what all would be needed, use the Vegetable Garden Setup template.

A template makes it easy to find the items. Of course, you can always add or remove items from the project. And, if you do not find a template that matches your needs directly, simply use the Blank Project template to create a project from scratch. Once you set up a project, the app will provide an estimated total so that you can plan your purchases. Shopping Guru will track price movements (up or down) and notify you when the price drops. This way you can time your purchases and save money.

“As a DIY homeowner I have done several projects over years and I do the majority of my shopping on Amazon because of the number of choices and their fast delivery. The challenge, however, was I just did not know what all I should buy and I wished there was something that gave me a jump start. Over the years as I helped other members in the community, I sensed this is a common problem and that’s when I thought to have an app that provides a template-based approach will be helpful to many people. The template can guide on what all you should look for. Of course, the actual items bought may be different from person to person based on prices, aesthetics and other criteria. But, at least it will give a good starting point. Secondly, because Amazon’s site has frequent price changes, it would be nice if there were a way to track price drops and save money. I put these ideas together and Shopping Guru was born!”

Got some ad hoc items to purchase? No problem. You can always add items and take advantage of the price drop notifications. Organize items into Item Groups for convenience. Be it wishlists, recurring items, gifts and so on, Item Groups are perfect for grouping items. Personalize the app using Settings. Choose a theme color, launch the Quick Guide, get help and more. You can also suggest a new template!

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 103 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Shopping Guru is free and currently available in the United States and India App Stores only in the Shopping category. For more information, please contact Nitin Patil.

Cloud Nine Apps

Shopping Guru 1.0

Download from the App Store

App Icon

Media Assets

Located in Lexington, Massachusetts, Cloud Nine Apps, LLC was founded in 2014 by Nitin Patil. The company focuses on building solutions that simplify technology usage in the areas of Mobile, Cloud Computing, Word Press and Smart Home. All Material and Software (C) 2014-2019 Cloud Nine Apps, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



