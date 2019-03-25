Shopping Guru 1.0 introduced for iOS – Plan, Shop and Save with Amazon

Massachusetts based Cloud Nine Apps, LLC. announces Shopping Guru 1.0, a free iOS app to plan, shop and save on Amazon with a novel approach. Shopping Guru makes it easy to make goal driven purchases by organizing these into projects. Choose from built-in templates to create projects or easily start from scratch. With several useful features like price drop alerts, managing ad hoc items purchases, a savings dashboard, Shopping Guru is a perfect shopping companion.

