Singapore Studio Launches Game To Remember Founding, Father Lee Kuan Yew

Game development studio, Alpha Beta Omega today released Marina Bay Billionaire Clicker 1.1, its first mobile game title for iOS. This clicker game allows players to rebuild the entire Marina Bay skyline, by attracting millions of tourists through the use of influencer pictures; created by tapping furiously on the screen. Marina Bay Billionaire Clicker features iconic buildings like the Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, and even a McDonald’s. The game was created In memory of Lee Kuan Yew.

