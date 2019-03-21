Enjoy a Cute Toon Adventure Based on Physics in an Addictive Mobile Game

Zurich, Switzerland – Independent developer, Colin Kaufmann has recently released Rescue Beary, his wave and water physics-based mobile game. Rescue Beary enables users to enjoy a toon adventure while using their brain muscles to create ripples and save a poor, drowning bear.

The game starts with Beary’s plane crashing into the ocean and the cute Beary trying to swim helplessly to the shore. And that’s when the action starts. The user has to help Beary come to the shore but not by pushing or pulling. Users can tap on the screen to create ripples and use other creative items to push Beary to the shore. But it can’t be as simple as that! Yes, there’s food on the way and dangers, too. So, users need to think at every step to make Beary reach the shore safely!

The game is unique and set in progressive levels of increasing complexity. Featuring an endless gameplay, players can also play this game completely offline” anytime, anywhere. Players just need to tap on the screen to create ripples at appropriate places to take Beary forward without encountering sharks and other dangers strewn on the way. Though, players much let him catch fish, so he does not starve and try to collect all three kinds of fish in every level for healthy Beary.

Features:

* Great and easy to learn addictive gameplay

* Realistic water and wave physics

* Many different dangers and obstacles

* Challenging levels with increasing difficulty

* Beautiful and cute toon graphics and animation

* Supports offline play

“Today, we are bombarded with violent and tragic news all the time. So, I decided to give you a break and created a very cute toon adventure with beautiful graphics that will uplift you at any time of the day. To make the game engaging, I have included a Physics-based gameplay that tests your motor-skills and keeps your brain constantly engaged,” says Colin Kaufmann, creator of the game.

Device Requirements for Android:

* Size: 51MB

* System:4.1 and up

Device Requirements for iOS:

* Size: 304.09 MB

* System: iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Pricing and availability:

Rescue Beary 1.2.7 is available for free for Android and iOS users with in-app purchases under the Games category.

Colin Kaufmann is an Independent developer based in Zurich, Switzerland. Colin has a passion for playing great games, and decided to create his own, and finally released Rescue Beary. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Colin Kaufmann. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

