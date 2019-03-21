Enjoy a Cute Toon Adventure Based on Physics in an Addictive Mobile Game

Zurich based indie developer, Colin Kaufmann has recently released Rescue Beary, his wave and water physics-based mobile game for iOS and Android devices. In this toon adventure, Beary’s plane has crashed into the ocean and the cute Beary tries to swim helplessly to the shore. Players must tap on the screen to create ripples and use other creative items to push Beary to the shore. But it can’t be as simple as that! Players will need to think at every step to make Beary reach the shore safely,

