Package Central for InDesign Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.11.6, a maintenance update to the company’s file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central solves the problem of centralized packaging and archiving of InDesign projects in a workgroup environment, and can serve unlimited users on a network

The new version eliminates workflow interruptions caused by Apple Event sandboxing – a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave. Under the new policy, apps can no longer control other apps without initial user authorization. Which, in turn, directly affects productivity tools that require access to InDesign and other system resources in order to perform complex workflow automation tasks. The new update of Package Central streamlines the authorization process by clearing all permissions during launch time, which eliminates workflow interruptions during file processing. The app will also automatically reset Apple Event permissions if the authorization was previously revoked by accident.

Under the Package Central workflow, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The software automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links, thus freeing user’s time for important tasks such as design and layout. Package Central offers the following key features:

* Automatically collect InDesign files from watched hot folders

* Create hot folders for various packaging settings

* Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

* Assign variable package folder names

* Automatic email notifications on process stages and errors

* Update modified links automatically

* Detailed processing logs

* Maintain a single set of settings for entire workgroup

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 (USD) from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

