Package Central for InDesign Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.11.6, a maintenance update to company’s document packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The app automates InDesign document collection by processing files from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export, and more. The new version eliminates workflow interruptions which can be caused by new security measures introduced in macOS Mojave.

