iOS App Tracks and Reminds Users of Their Upcoming Medical Injections

Albany, New York-based indie developer CrioSoft announces Injection Tracker & Reminder 1.6.9 for iOS devices. The app aids users in tracking their upcoming medical injections, and reminds them if the injection was missed, sending reminders until the user confirms the injection has been performed. Injection Tracker & Reminder also aids patients by rotating the injection zones and tracking their remaining medication quantity, while keeping personal medical information completely private.

