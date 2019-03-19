PopChar X 8.6 improves user experience and is now notarized by Apple

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today released PopChar X 8.6, an improved version of the company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts.

The new version 8.6 offers a couple of smart user interface improvements, which make PopChar even more convenient to use. One of these improvements is the option to define the desired number of lines in the section of recently used characters. PopChar now also supports font-specific Unicode descriptions for several symbol fonts, such as FontAwesome, Material Icons, Webdings, Wingdings, and more, and informs about the total number of available Unicode characters in the About window.

PopChar X 8.6 has been notarized by Apple. This means that the software has been uploaded to Apple before distribution, and Apple has confirmed that all executables are signed correctly and that the app does not contain any malware. This is a security feature that all Ergonis products now carry.

Finally, PopChar X 8.6 contains fixes and workarounds for user-reported issues and improves overall compatibility and stability on all versions of macOS. Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download the new version.

PopChar solves a problem faced by every technologist and multi-lingual worker. Inserting special characters into application documents can be frustrating and results in a steady loss of productivity. With PopChar, thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Just pop up the PopChar window, click the desired character, and the character appears in your current document right away.

System Requirements:

* PopChar X 8.6 requires Mac OS X 10.6 or newer

* Recommended for macOS Mojave (10.14)

Availability and Ordering:

PopChar X can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to PopChar X 8.6 is free for anyone who purchased a license for PopChar X 8 or for PopChar X 7 on or after September 1st, 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

Instead of purchasing PopChar separately, customers can save money by ordering the Ergonis Productivity Bundle, which also includes the text expander Typinator and the keyboard shortcut helper KeyCue.

Ergonis Software

PopChar X 8.6

Download PopChar X

Purchase PopChar X

Screenshot (Main Window)

Screenshot (Darker mode)

Ergonis Software develops ergonomic and intuitive software that boosts the productivity of Mac and PC users. Ergonis Software, a privately held company founded in 2002, is headquartered in Perg, Austria. Copyright 2002-2019 Ergonis Software Gmbh. All Rights Reserved. Ergonis products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Ergonis Software GmbH. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



