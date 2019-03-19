PopChar X 8.6 improves user experience and is now notarized by Apple

Ergonis Software today released PopChar X 8.6, which offers a couple of smart user interface improvements. PopChar makes typing of unusual characters easy without having to remember keyboard combinations. The new version is also notarized by Apple. This means that the software has been uploaded to Apple before distribution, and Apple has confirmed that all executables are signed correctly and that the app does not contain any malware.

