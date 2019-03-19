MacXDVD Urges Importance of Backup with Big World Backup Day Giveaway

MacXDVD Software is counting down to World Backup Day, offering free license codes of MacX MediaTrans, the professional iPhone backup tool for macOS and Windows. MediaTrans brings you a fast way to backup and transfer iOS data, including photos, music, videos, ringtone, iBook, Voice Memo, iTunes U, Podcast, and more. It was specifically developed to help users back up data and make sure their files are safe in a way far easier than iTunes.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



