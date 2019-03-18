Moth Software announces Mail Archiver X 5.0

Heidesheim, Germany – Moth Software is proud to announce the release of Mail Archiver X 5.0 for Mac OS X, an update to their app that serves as a companion to the user’s current email client, allowing consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails. Emails may be saved in the application’s native database format, Evernote, Filemaker, or PDF. Archiving emails from a variety of email applications into a single database, the app prevents accidental deletions, facilitates quick searches, and eliminates the storage size limits imposed by many email apps and companies. By saving emails in a single, standardized format, users are ensured that they can read all their emails, even those from legacy applications, from which they have subsequently migrated.

Following the archiving process, users may browse or search from the Mail Archiver X viewer.

Version 5 adds support for encrypting archives. “Encrypting archives has been a feature that has been requested often. Finally, it’s available, ” says Moth Software spokesperson, Beatrix Willius, “especially with regard to the GPDR from 2018”.

Other new Features for Mail Archiver X 5.0 are:

* Added support for Mojave’s DarkMode.

* There is now a Pro version which allows either single users and workgroups to archive and view mails from multiple computers.

* A new parser makes archiving faster. The archived emails look much better.

* It’s possible to download external resources so that emails can be preserved completely.

Feature Highlights of Mail Archiver X are:

* An ideal email management and archive solution

* Protect and save all emails in a single archive folder

* Archives emails from the following formats: Mail, Outlook, Postbox, Powermail, Thunderbird, and standard mbox

* Exports emails to the following formats: Internal Database, Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text

* Built-in email database browser

* Filemaker support, when using the Filemaker Version 13 browser

Pricing and Availability:

Mail Archiver X 5.0 costs $44.95 (USD) and is available directly from Moth Software. A free, fully-functional, 10-day trial version can be downloaded. Mail Archiver X 5.0 comes with a 30-day, money back guarantee. Review copies are available upon request.

Version 5 is a paid update:

Users who bought after 1-Feb-2018 can get the update for free. Users who bought the application before 1-Feb-2018 can buy the application for 50% off the full price.

Located in Heidesheim, Germany, the Moth Software team is a small independent software company founded by Beatrix Willius in 2004. Beatrix is an experienced project leader and developer with several years experience in Realbasic, Microsoft Access, Visual Basic, SQL, AppleScript and Filemaker. Copyright (C) 2004-2019 Moth Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

