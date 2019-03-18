FmPro Migrator 8.74 Improves FileMaker to LiveCode & MySQL Data Transfer

Fremont, California – .com Solutions Inc. has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.74 as a maintenance release providing improvements to the FileMaker to LiveCode, Image Export to SQL, data transfers to MySQL and AppleScript automation. This release supports FileMaker Pro Advanced 11 – 17 on macOS and Windows. A summary of improvements in FmPro Migrator 8.74 includes:

* Fixed an issue with the LiveCode conversion project FmPro Converted Scripts.txt output file growing too large.

* Added local variables to the CreateConnectionObject handler in the LiveCode template stack.

* Fixed cosmetic issue in display of the Image Export SQL results text if 0 records were transferred. Also, added the clearing of the results text when switching tables.

* Fixed a cosmetic text label issue within the Manage Deleted Fields window.

* Updated the list of reserved words to support MySQL 8 when creating tables.

* Improved the display of Unicode error messages returned from database servers during the Get Fieldsize, Create Table and TransferData steps.

* Image Export to SQL error reports now contain the name of the table as part of the filename and the number of errors listed at the top of the report.

* Fixed an incorrect error message about 2 copies of FileMaker running on macOS due to the PSConversionHelper.xpc also running.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at ($199) per developer, FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition is priced at ($599) per developer, and both versions are available immediately.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares and edits FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2019 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. – An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

