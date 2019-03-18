FmPro Migrator 8.74 Improves FileMaker to LiveCode & MySQL Data Transfer

California based .com Solutions Inc. has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.74, supporting FileMaker Pro Advanced 11-17 on macOS and Windows. FmPro Migrator is a stand-alone application which quickly and accurately migrates FileMaker Pro, Access, VFP databases to MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2 and more. Version 8.74 is a maintenance release improving FileMaker to LiveCode, Image Export to SQL, data transfer to MySQL and AppleScript automation.

