Satisfy your Sweet Craving with Ice Cream Sim Bamba Ice Cream 2

Singapore – Mezmedia Pte Ltd. is happy to announce Bamba Ice Cream 2, the long-awaited sequel to Bamba’s super popular ice-cream making game for iOS and Android devices. Fans have long asked for a sequel to the original released over 5 years ago, and their patience have been rewarded. In Bamba Ice Cream 2, we have made this ice-cream making simulation more fun and more engaging. We’ve given the player the freedom to create the ice cream dish of their dreams, there are endless possibilities and combinations due to the variety of ingredients, flavours, toppings to choose from in the app.

Players can choose to make a perfect looking triple-scoop chocolate-chip gelato with a cherry on top, or a messy, crazy sundae stack of ten multi-flavoured scoops. It’s all up to their creativity and imagination. In Bamba Ice Cream 2, they can make fancy waffles and pancakes too, toss and flip them up high, drop them in a big stack and plop more scoops of wacky ice cream scoops onto them. Then finish with weird toppings like Fishbone, Spiders and Slugs! These are all done via a realistic physics-engine based on Unity 3D.

At the start of the game, players slice (Fruit-ninja style) wacky ingredients like Rotten Apple or Smelly Fish. They choose an ice-cream bowl (from a selection which includes weird ones like Ostrich Shell, Monster Mouth and Toilet Bowl), put the sliced ingredients into a machine and make their custom ice cream flavour.

Next they come to the ice-cream assembly level, where there are over 30 flavours to choose from, starting with the regular ones like Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry, to wild and wacky ones like Dragonfruit, Anchovies and Toothpaste! When done, players can top their frozen creation with over 20 different toppings, ranging from the normal (Cherries, Strawberries) to the far-out (Cockroach, Anchor and Tombstone).

There are infinite combinations of ice cream dessert players can make which guarantees repeated gameplay. In Bamba Ice Cream 2, not only can they make their dream ice cream dish, but also their dream Waffle stack or their dream Milkshake. When players are done making the Ice Cream, Milkshake and Waffle, they ‘pay’ at the cashier and start ‘eating’! After that, a Special Gift awaits!

This app is pure fun for the family and especially for children, and a great way to satisfy their ice-cream cravings!

In Bamba Ice Cream 2, the makers of the app added a new feature called the Recipe Book, which contains a series of quests that the players can work towards to unlock special ingredients, bowls, flavours, waffles and so on. For example, to unlock the Cactus Cup, players have to make an Ice Cream dish out of a Tin Can, three scoops of Squid Ice Cream and top it off with three Chocolate Chip cookies. There are a lot of quests to complete, with more added with every update.

“Every child wants their Ice Cream, but they can’t always have it, so that’s how we came up with the first Bamba Ice Cream. For the sequel, we’ve given it a physics engine, and improved the engagement levels, and presented more opportunities where parent and child can play together, which we find is an important part of the child’s leaning journey”, said John Ng, co-founder of Mezmedia, the studio behind the Bamba series of education apps for kids.

Bamba Ice Cream 2 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store and Google Play in the Education category. For more information, please contact John Ng.

Mezmedia is an interactive studio based in Singapore. Under the Bamba brand, we create fun interactive toys for kids. It is our belief that interactive toys offer a new and exciting way to educate young children, learning through play. Our apps are designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and creativity. Copyright (C) 2019 Mezmedia Pte Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

