Satisfy your Sweet Craving with Ice Cream Sim Bamba Ice Cream 2

Mezmedia Pte Ltd. today announces Bamba Ice Cream 2, the long-awaited sequel to Bamba’s super popular ice-cream making game for iOS and Android devices. Kids can make their own dream dessert with Bamba Ice Cream 2! Slice apples, strawberries, or even fish, drop them into the machine and out comes a custom-flavored sundae scoop. Easily create fancy waffles and pancakes, flip them high, stack them in a pile and plop more scoops of delicious frozen delights on them and so much more!

