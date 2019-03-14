RemoteSight 1.4: Network Video Streaming for Video Surveillance

London, United Kingdom – Ben Software today announced the release of RemoteSight 1.4, an update to their video and audio network streaming software. RemoteSight supports a variety of devices, such as built-in iSight / FaceTime cameras included in many Macs, as well as USB webcams and Blackmagic devices. Designed to operate as part of a video surveillance system, RemoteSight integrates seamlessly with SecuritySpy, the premier multi-camera video surveillance software for macOS.

“This update represents our ongoing commitment to maintaining top quality software and responding to our customers’ feedback” said Ben Bird, the developer of RemoteSight. “Many organisations as well as home users already have a network of computers with built-in cameras; RemoteSight allows users to inexpensively utilise these cameras for the purposes of video security.”

RemoteSight can also be used as a standalone application for remotely monitoring anything happening on or around a particular computer, or for adding live images to web pages. RemoteSight effectively turns the computer’s camera into a network IP camera that can be viewed using a web browser such as Safari, Chrome or FireFox.

The main features of RemoteSight are:

* Streams video and audio from its built-in web interface

* Supports most Mac-compatible cameras and audio input devices

* Screen capture

* Runs in the background with low CPU usage

* Integrates seamlessly with SecuritySpy

* Supports both JPEG HTTP and H.264 RTSP streaming formats

* Remote monitoring over a local network or over the Internet

New features in this version include:

* 64-bit app for full compatibility with current and future macOS systems

* Redesigned web interface

* Support for H.264 RTSP streaming

* Support for live audio via the web interface

* Support for Blackmagic video input devices

* Improved text overlays with more date options

* Efficiency improvements for higher performance

* IPv6 support

RemoteSight can be downloaded and tested free of charge for 30 days before purchasing. Pricing is in British Pounds, Euros or US Dollars, and both single-user and site licenses are available, for GBP 18.90 (approx. $26) and GBP 189.00 (approx. $260) respectively.

