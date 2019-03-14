RemoteSight 1.4: Network Video Streaming for Video Surveillance

Ben Software today announced the release of RemoteSight 1.4, an update to their video and audio network streaming software. RemoteSight supports a variety of devices, such as built-in iSight / FaceTime cameras included in many Macs, as well as USB webcams and Blackmagic devices. Designed to operate as part of a video surveillance system, RemoteSight integrates seamlessly with SecuritySpy, the premier multi-camera video surveillance software for macOS.

