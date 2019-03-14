ProjectWizards releases Merlin Project for iPad, the company’s popular professional project management app. Merlin Project is the standard for project management in industries such as Architecture & Construction, Media & Agencies, Development & IT, Education and others. With Merlin Project, you simply create the flow of your tasks, determine duration and dependencies, and define fixed milestones. With just a few clicks, you can transform a complex plan into an elegant and expressive mind map.
Project management at your fingertips
