Project management at your fingertips

ProjectWizards releases Merlin Project for iPad, the company’s popular professional project management app. Merlin Project is the standard for project management in industries such as Architecture & Construction, Media & Agencies, Development & IT, Education and others. With Merlin Project, you simply create the flow of your tasks, determine duration and dependencies, and define fixed milestones. With just a few clicks, you can transform a complex plan into an elegant and expressive mind map.

