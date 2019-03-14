Project management at your fingertips

Melle, Germany – For 15 years, Merlin Project has been at the heart of all project managers on the Mac. Now with the new version ProjectWizards also makes the iPad a powerful project tool.

Apple’s magic tablet attracts everyone. Whether holding it up like a piece of paper in a meeting, appreciating its light weight when travelling, or using it as an intuitive tool and letting your fingers fly over its glass: Everyone loves the iPad. So it was obvious for ProjectWizards to prepare their favorite tool for the next decade. Now users have their projects within reach: Move Gantt bars and Kanban cards with just one finger and effortlessly wipe through large project plans. Experience all the powerful Merlin Project features on the iPad.

The patented MagicSync synchronizes all project data with all devices. If your tablet is already in the meeting room, but you want to make a last, quick change, this is no problem. Modify it on the Mac – by the time you’re in the meeting, everything’s synchronized. But Merlin Project doesn’t just run on the iPad. On an iPhone, it displays all project content in portrait format as compact lists and shows a dynamic Gantt chart in landscape format.

Try Merlin Project for iPad free for 30 days. The price for the monthly subscription is $6.99 (USD), the annual subscription is $69.99. The new Merlin Project for iPad replaces the previous Merlin Project Go. Customers who have already subscribed, will automatically receive the new version at the old price.

ProjectWizards

Merlin Project

Download from the App Store

Product image (Kanban Board)

Product image (Project assignments and their utilization)

Product image (Mind map)

We are ProjectWizards. We help people solve complex tasks with ease. Our project management software allows Mac users to turn big ideas into reality in a stunningly simple way. We conjure up code so you can experience project management magic. We develop software for both small and complex projects. Software that's intuitive to use and can be customized to suit, so you can focus on what really matters: your project. Our software solutions are the tools you need to become more productive and efficient in achieving your goal.

