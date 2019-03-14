AnyTrans Now Wirelessly Manages Android Content Via Computer, App & Web

Newark, California – iMobie Inc., an industry-leading developer focused on Android and iOS software, today announced its Android manager 7.0.0, available both on Mac and Windows. It’s the first remarkable update that covers desktop program, web app, and mobile app with a whole new UI. V7.0.0 brings an in-depth manager for users to manage Android content in different scenarios, across multiple platforms.

AnyTrans is revamped to let users take complete control of Android content on computer more conveniently via Wi-Fi. For iPhone-to-Android switchers, they’re provided with a comprehensive migration solution, ensuring they can move over everything important from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud and iCloud backups. The web app also enables users to transfer photos, music, videos and more files instantly between phone and computer, no software required. Better yet, with AnyTrans Android app, users can even share files directly from phone to phone by simply scanning a QR code.

“Aiming to meet users’ needs to manage Android content across multiple platforms, we are devoted to optimizing and perfecting our product. The newly-released AnyTrans consolidates desktop program, Android app, and web app seamlessly, providing an all-in-one content management channel for users,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “Meanwhile, to help iOS-to-Android switchers migrate data to new Android phone breezily, we’ve perfected 1-click migration feature to make sure users can get what they matter from multiple resources.”

Master Whole Content with an In-depth Manager:

With a well-optimized UI, AnyTrans allows users to wirelessly in-depth manage Android content, like photos, music, messages, contacts, etc. For those who want to switch from iPhone to the new Samsung Galaxy S10, it makes sure users can move over crucial content from iPhone, iPad, iTunes library, iTunes backups, iCloud and iCloud backups. Downloading online videos to Android phones and computer is also easier than ever.

Enjoy an Instant Transfer with Lighter Experience:

Want to export photos to computer quickly? AnyTrans has got you covered with a lighter web app. By simply scanning a QR code, users can move photos, videos, and more between Android and computer smoothly and seamlessly. No USB cables, no software required. It not only helps users save more storage (80M ) on computer, but also brings them a more lightweight and faster transfer.

Share Files from Phone-to-Phone Directly and Wirelessly:

AnyTrans also brings Android users a quick Android data transfer. No USB cable: it helps batch share documents, Zip files, or other files to the receiver’s phone in a blink of an eye. Users can also check and lock the needed file they want via 1-click search feature, and share it with family, friends, or colleagues instantly. No need to take the risk to upload files to a third-party cloud for sharing.

Pricing and Availability:

AnyTrans 7.0.0 is available for both Windows and Mac. License available from iMobie online store.

AnyTrans Android Manager 7.0.0

Download AnyTrans

AnyTrans Online Store

AnyTrans Android App on Google Play

AnyTrans User Guides

iMobie Inc., established in 2011, and located in Central Ave, Newark CA, is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS, Android, and Mac users worldwide. We believe that all our efforts are worthwhile since over 8 million happy users have been served by iMobie products and services. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 iMobie Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

