AnyTrans Now Wirelessly Manages Android Content Via Computer, App & Web

iMobie Inc. today announces AnyTrans Android Manager 7.0.0 for Mac and Windows. AnyTrans brings an in-depth manager for users to manage Android content in different scenarios, across multiple platforms. AnyTrans is revamped to let users take complete control of Android content on computer more conveniently via Wi-Fi. Version 7 is the first remarkable update that covers desktop program, web app, and mobile app with a whole new UI.

