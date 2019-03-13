Overflow 3.1 now available – New color and sizing customization options

Portland, Oregon – Stunt Software today is proud to announce the release of Overflow 3.1, an important feature update to the company’s popular visual launcher for macOS. Overflow allows you to quickly and easily launch applications, open documents, access folders and search your hard drive. Reduce clutter in your Dock by storing infrequently-used items in Overflow instead. Any item you see in the Finder can be added to the Overflow interface, making it accessible through a few simple mouse clicks or keystrokes. Version 3.1 introduces new much-requested color and icon sizing customization options!

Other notable features include:

* Added Quick Access right-click menu to the menu bar item

* Added contextual menu to the collection list

* Search performance enhancements

* Mojave performance and appearance enhancements

* As well as many other bug fixes

These are in addition to Overflow 3’s already great features:

* Visual Organization – Create separate collections for your applications, project files, commonly-visited websites, games, often-needed folders, or anything else that makes sense for you.

* Fully Customizable Layout – Rearrange items by clicking, holding the mouse down for a moment, then dragging the item to a new position or collection.

* Hot Key Shortcut – Instantly pop open the Overflow window from anywhere using a customizable keyboard shortcut.

* Type-to-Search – With the Overflow window open, just start typing to instantly search for any app or file on your computer. Use type-to-search to find not just items you’ve added to Overflow, but any file on your computer! Filter items by category to quickly find exactly what you’re looking for.

* Quicklook Previews – Overflow makes it easy to check the contents of files: just hit the space bar when hovering over an item to open a Quicklook preview.

* Full URL Support – Drop URLs or web bookmarks from your web browser or the Finder into Overflow. Works great with Quicklook!

* Keyboard Support – In addition to type-to-search, you can use the keyboard to control almost every aspect of Overflow.

Overflow 3.1

Download Overflow

Stunt Software is has been creating great Mac software in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Portland, Oregon for 15 years. From On The Job to Overflow and more, Stunt Software is dedicated to high quality software for the Macintosh platform.

