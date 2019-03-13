Overflow 3.1 now available – New color and sizing customization options

Stunt Software today announces Overflow 3.1, a feature update to their popular visual launcher for macOS. Overflow allows you to quickly and easily launch applications, open documents, access folders and search your hard drive. Reduce clutter in your Dock by storing infrequently-used items in Overflow. Version 3.1 introduces new much-requested color and icon sizing customization options, as well as many other bug fixes and feature enhancements such as the new quick-access menu bar menu item.

