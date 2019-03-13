LinkOptimizer for InDesign Eliminates Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.19, a maintenance update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows users to reduce the size of InDesign links, save production costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version eliminates the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave. Under the new policy, different apps can no longer interact with each other without prior user authorization. This change directly affects such tools as LinkOptimizer, which require access to InDesign and other system resources to perform complex workflow automation tasks. The new update streamlines the authorization process by clearing all permissions during launch time, which eliminates workflow interruptions during file processing. LinkOptimizer will also reset Apple Event permissions automatically if the authorization was previously revoked by accident.

“LinkOptimizer has changed my life and saved me days and days of work as a retoucher for an international quarterly magazine,” says Steve Krason of Chicago based SK Design Group. “It’s a lifesaver”.

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, convert image formats, and perform essential image adjustments. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

* Optimize multiple InDesign files

* Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

* Convert RGB images to specific CMYK profile

* Change their resolution to 300 dpi

* Run a Photoshop action on each image.

* Resave PNG files as PSD

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2019.

Zevrix Solutions

LinkOptimizer 5.2.19

Download LinkOptimizer

Purchase

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



