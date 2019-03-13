Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.19, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, convert image formats and colors, embed profiles and more. The new version eliminates the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing – a security measure introduced in macOS Mojave that prevents interaction between different applications without prior user authorization.
LinkOptimizer for InDesign Eliminates Security Hassles on macOS Mojave
