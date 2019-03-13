iziTime Work Planning App is Now Compatible With Dropbox

HooliApps, a publisher of utilities and mobile games, announces version 6 of iziTime for iOS devices is now synced with Dropbox. The iziTime mobile app allows you to enter daily work schedules and overtime worked, and calculate the total time worked. The app is now compatible with Dropbox, users can save their schedules in the cloud and access them from their iOS and Android devices.

