FontAgent 9 Adds New Tagging, Activation, Monotype and Adobe Integration

Insider Software today announced FontAgent 9 for Macintosh. FontAgent integrates diagnostics, repair, font selection, font book creation, and design tools and more. Built atop FontAgent’s robust font rendering, searching, activation, integrity and metadata engines, the latest V9 edition adds an all-new tagging manager, nested sets, performance improvements, and more extensive support for macOS Mojave, Monotype SkyFonts, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Creative Cloud and Affinity applications.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



