Default Folder X 5.3.5 improves integration and compatibility

Denver, Colorado – St. Clair Software is pleased to announce the availability of Default Folder X version 5.3.5 today. This release of its award-winning utility for enhancing Open and Save dialogs integrates Houdah Software’s HoudahSpot search application into file dialogs and corrects compatibility issues with LaunchBar, CopyPaste Pro, and Mojave’s screenshot utility. It also enhances Default Folder X’s drawer in the Finder and improves its switching between folders in Open and Save dialogs.

Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Pop-up menus let you quickly navigate your folders and open Finder windows. Previews, file information, Spotlight tagging and comments are there when you need them. Open, save, and get back to work: Default Folder X speeds your workflow by making file management fast and efficient.

The changes in Default Folder X 5.3.5 include:

* Default Folder X works correctly in the Save dialog of Mojave’s enhanced screenshot utility

* You can now search folders with HoudahSpot using a menu item in Open and Save dialogs

* Numerous improvements have been made to Default Folder X’s drawer in the Finder

* Switching between folders in Open and Save dialogs has been made more reliable

* Compatibility issues with LaunchBar and CopyPaste Pro have been corrected

* A number of bugs and crashes have been fixed

For a complete change history, visit the URL listed below.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.10 through 10.14

Pricing and Availability:

Default Folder X 5.3.5 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95 (USD) and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Please see the St. Clair Software web site for screencasts, screenshots, a full change log, and additional feature information. St. Clair Software strongly recommends that anyone using Default Folder X install this update.

