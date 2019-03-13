St. Clair Software releases Default Folder X 5.3.5 today, an update to their award-winning utility for macOS. Default Folder X enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.3.5 brings cooperation with HoudahSpot, better compatibility with LaunchBar, CopyPaste Pro, Mojave and more.
Default Folder X 5.3.5 improves integration and compatibility
