Numerics makes Siri aware of your business metrics

Mumbai, India – Numerics 6, the latest version of the realtime business dashboard app, integrates deeply with Siri to deliver a handsfree experience of tracking business performance metrics. Customers can ask Siri questions about metrics tracked in their Numerics dashboards to hear Siri respond with a spoken brief for that KPI. Each visualization has a carefully designed spoken description that provides deeper insight into the metric via Siri, without opening the app. This makes Numerics usable in a handsfree, voice only mode and hence compatible with HomePods and AirPods. So users can ask Siri about a metric on their dashboard using any Siri device and be instantly updated with the latest numbers.

“Being a native app on the Apple ecosystem allows Numerics to extend the power of Siri like no other dashboard solution in the market.” said Viraf Sarkari, COO, Cynapse. “Numerics 6 weaves the power of Siri into its DNA enabling customers to always have access to their KPIs via voice.”

Once a metric is added to Siri, the custom voice commands set by the user are synchronized across all their iCloud connected devices and work out-of-the-box! The incredibly useful integration with the Apple Shortcuts app lets users combine multiple metrics to build custom reports that Siri can speak out when triggered. This is perfect for creating a ‘Morning Briefing’ shortcut, that will trigger Siri to speak out a brief of select KPIs.

Numerics 6 adds 2 new capabilities to its feature set – Gauge and Timer. The new gauge is designed to be a barometer of progress towards business targets and can be used to track sales & marketing goals, revenue performance or any metric with a defined objective. The Timer visualization allows users to track the timespan from or to an event in real time count-up and count-down timers. Uniquely designed to display a live timer custom tailored for the various form factors of all supported devices and extensions, the timer visualization ensures users have a realtime counter to their important event in the most relevant and clear format.

Numerics 6 on the Apple Watch has been re-designed to take advantage of the new dimensions of Apple Watch Series 4. Numerics adds support for all the complication slots on the new Infograph watch faces. Re-designed to use the new gauges and dials, Numerics complications give the user a rich overview of the health of their KPI in a quick glance, right from their watch face. Numerics on the Apple Watch sports an all new design with beautifully structured metrics, rounded widgets and brighter colors.

The latest version also adds 7 new integrations – Asana, Baremetrics, Google Calendar, Hitsteps, Linkedin, Twitch, & Zoho Analytics. With these new integrations, customers can now visualize their data from 50 services.

Numerics 6 takes advantage of all the cutting-edge technologies enabled by Apple’s hardware and software to deliver a secure and seamless dashboard experience for customers. The new update is packed with great new features for iOS 12, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12 – including support for the iPhone Xr & Xs Max, iPad Pro and Apple Pencil and more. A full list of all that’s new is available on the App Store.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV

* Requires iOS 12.1 or later

* 48.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Numerics 6 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Business category. For more information, please contact Romasha Roy Choudhury.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Cynapse invents technology that applies to and benefits everyday life. Cynapse creates products that solve specific fundamental problems in the most beautiful and amazing way. Cynapse has successfully produced 10 products in its lifespan, focused in the areas of productivity and collaboration. Cynapse is the creator of open source Enterprise 2.0 software Cyn.in, provider of the realtime collaboration software Sync.in and inventor of Numerics, Localscope and Phlo for the iOS and Mac platforms. Over 100,000 businesses and institutions and millions of users across the world benefit using Cynapse technology. Copyright (C) 2019 Cynapse. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

